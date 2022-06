Frizz and I are two peas in a pod. I'm the entire pea package: a curly girl with bleached hair and an unhealthy attachment to my flat iron. Add in a hot, humid NYC summer, and I'm basically frizz's dream girl. But my standards are higher than that. I won't settle. So I pack my hair routine with smoothing hair oils, anti-frizz shampoos, and hydrating masks that will hopefully reverse time and damage. Still, it can be hard to find products that tackle frizz effectively. So here, we found the 16 best anti-frizz products for all hair types that eliminate it. Whether you have dry hair, oily hair, or hair that's been bleached one too many times, here are the best products to finally break up with frizz for good.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO