Yankees: -1.5 (+100) Total: 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100) The Yankees offense has been on a roll, scoring 5 or more runs in 4 of 6 games to start June, and I expect them to find success against Twins starter Chris Archer. While his ERA is sitting at 3.89, his FIP is more than 1 run higher at 4.94. He has been plagued by home runs over his career and his strikeout metrics continue to dwindle, he is punching out less than 8 batters per 9 innings this season, his lowest mark since 2013.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO