S.D.’s top Republican incumbents hold off fellow GOP challengers

The South Dakota DOT is hiring in the Sioux Falls area. An informal walk-in interview event is taking place Wednesday, June 15th, from 4pm until 7pm. The Department of Transportation says they are looking for highway maintenance workers and various other positions to help improve South Dakota’s transportation system. The walk-in interview event will be held at the Sioux Falls area office at 5316 W 60th Street North, Building 400.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO