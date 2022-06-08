S.D.’s top Republican incumbents hold off fellow GOP challengers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) –Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help local governments with damages sustained on May 12 in the eastern part of South Dakota. A preliminary damage assessment indicates more than 6.7 million dollars in damage was done to public infrastructure in 20 counties...
The South Dakota DOT is hiring in the Sioux Falls area. An informal walk-in interview event is taking place Wednesday, June 15th, from 4pm until 7pm. The Department of Transportation says they are looking for highway maintenance workers and various other positions to help improve South Dakota’s transportation system. The walk-in interview event will be held at the Sioux Falls area office at 5316 W 60th Street North, Building 400.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The federal government reports Friday that U.S. inflation hit 8.6% over the past year. That’s the highest rate in four decades. The Congressional Joint Economic Council says South Dakota is doing a bit better than that. They report the current inflation rate in...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sanford CEO Bill Gassen has joined leaders from nine Minnesota health care systems in declaring gun violence as a public health crisis. In a letter signed by the ten CEO’s, they say that gun violence in America “has reached epidemic levels and represents a significant threat to public health.”
