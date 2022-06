Every day many Texans make the nearly four-hour drive from Dallas to Houston, or vice versa, for many different reasons. The car ride is so long, it's had Texas drivers wishing for a bullet train between the two main cities for years now. However, that still doesn't exist, and much to a Texas road tripper's chagrin, people still have to make the trek themselves.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO