NFL

Daniel Jones says he’s learning to go down earlier to avoid injuries

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants quarterback Daniel Jones has yet to play a full NFL season, and a major part of his focus heading into Year Four is staying healthy enough to stay on the field all year. That’s why, Jones said, he’s learning to avoid contact and slide sooner so that he...

NBC Sports

Spanos family calls Dea Spanos Berberian’s allegations “false and provocative”

Dea Spanos Berberian has filed another lawsuit aimed at wresting control of the NFL franchise the family owns. Her three siblings are not thrilled with the situation. “It is unfortunate that our sister Dea, who clearly has no interest in continuing to participate in the family’s business, has resorted to false and provocative charges in an attempt to impose her will on the rest of the family,” the families of Alexis Spanos Ruhl, Michael Spanos, and Dean Spanos said in a joint statement, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “The three of us and our children, representing more than 75% of the family and its ownership of its business, stand united in support of our parents’ and grandparents’ wishes, including as to the continued ownership and operation of the Chargers.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

49ers rookie Jackson surprised Bosa with 'impressive' trait

SANTA CLARA — After only two practices, Nick Bosa has been impressed by 49ers' 2022 second-round draft pick Drake Jackson. The rookie pass rusher has already been using Bosa and the defensive line room as a resource, but Jackson’s enthusiasm isn’t the only thing that the Pro Bowl pass rusher has taken note of. The USC product has physical attributes that caught Bosa by surprise.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul visiting the Ravens

Free agency has been quiet for veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, but he’s making a visit today. Pierre-Paul is in Baltimore to see the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul has spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers after playing eight seasons before that...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Giants#Hamstring Injury#American Football
NBC Sports

What Steph thought of Draymond's limited Game 4 fourth quarter

In what was the Warriors’ most important game of the season so far, Draymond Green got off to an ugly start. But the veteran forward showed up when it mattered most and the Warriors were able to pull off the critical Game 4 win over the Celtics in front of passionate Boston fans at TD Garden on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains decision to sit 'not happy' Steph to start fourth

Steve Kerr took a gamble in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals when he sat Steph Curry after Curry had exploded for 14 points in the third quarter and had 33 points in the game. Given that the Warriors only the Boston Celtics led by one...
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond Green was not happy on bench in fourth, but should Kerr do it again?

With 7:32 left in a must-win Game 4 for the Warriors and his team down four, Steve Kerr made a bold, ruthless choice — he sat Draymond Green and put in Kevon Looney. It’s not that Green didn’t deserve it — he was 1-of-7 shooting on offense and clogging things up on that end while not providing much rim protection on defense — but not many coaches would have the stones to bench one of their core players and an emotional leader in the clutch.
NBA
NBC Sports

Chiefs sign fourth-rounder Joshua Williams

The Chiefs got another one of their draft picks under contract on Thursday. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brought word that the they have signed fourth-round pick Joshua Williams. Williams is the ninth of the team’s picks to agree to their rookie deal and second-round wideout Skyy Moore is the only remaining unsigned pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Lance talks to Deebo 'a ton,' glad to have him around team again

Slowly but surely, the band is getting back together. 49ers superstars Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa returned to the field this week for mandatory minicamp at Levi's Stadium. Samuel, of course, made his first appearance with the team since requesting a trade out of San Francisco earlier in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Game 4 ref assignment doesn't bode well for Warriors

Without trying to read too much into external factors that could impact the Warriors’ most important game of the season to date, the referee assignments for Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals don’t look good for Golden State as it tries to even up the series against the Boston Celtics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lions’ John Penisini announces his retirement

John Penisini, a Lions 2020 draft pick, has abruptly announced his retirement. “I have made the decision to retire from football,” Penisini wrote on Instagram. “I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me. For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys.”
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Andy Reid impressed with Josh Gordon’s offseason performance

There was a time when Josh Gordon was one of the NFL’s truly elite wide receivers. But since leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, Gordon has missed more games because of substance-abuse suspensions than he has played, and it’s an open question whether he’s ever going to be an impact player again.
NFL
NBC Sports

Notes from Commanders' third OTAs: Collision sets Rivera off

ASHBURN — Ron Rivera had everyone's attention. That much is for sure. About halfway through the Commanders' final open session of OTAs on Wednesday, safety Jeremy Reaves collided hard with wideout Dyami Brown. Both players were vying for a Carson Wentz pass that was thrown a little bit ahead...
ASHBURN, VA
NBC Sports

Report: Devante Bond to miss season after knee injury at Cowboys OTAs

Linebacker Devante Bond‘s bid to have a role on the Cowboys defense this season has reportedly come to an end. Bond injured his knee at a recent Cowboys OTA practice and Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that it will require a surgical repair. Per the report, the recovery from that surgery will keep Bond out for the entire 2022 season.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Why Kerr will thank Steph when NBA coaching career ends

The Warriors have lived by the "Strength In Numbers" motto ever since Steve Kerr took over as head coach in 2014. But everyone within the Warriors' organization knows that it's really the strength of Steph Curry that makes the whole operation possible. Curry has transformed the franchise from perpetually NBA...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Allen doesn't get the 'terrible reputation' that follows Wentz

Jonathan Allen is fully aware of what people say about Carson Wentz, but for Allen, what he's witnessed from the quarterback thus far doesn't match up with people's views of the passer. "I think the thing that's bad about the NFL is how reputations can be built through the media,"...
NFL
NBC Sports

Vikings waive Gabe Brkic

At least for now, the Vikings have determined a winner of their kicking competition. Minnesota has waived Gabe Brkic, the team announced on Friday. That leaves Greg Joseph as the only kicker currently on the roster. The Vikings signed Brkic as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma on May...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

