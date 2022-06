CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The search for the next Charleston County School District superintendent still has not started and it could be January before it gets underway. Former Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait tendered her resignation in December and Don Kennedy, the district’s former chief financial officer, took over as interim this past January, but the process to find a permanent replacement is still in its early stages.

