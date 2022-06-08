Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

After a dominant outing Thursday night at Ryder Park, one thing is clear. Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (6-0) is rounding back into championship form. After five straight rainouts, DCB came ready to play and won 11-2 over Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy (4-4) through great pitching by starter Tanner Simdorn and a six-run seventh inning. Simdorn only allowed four hits and struck out 12 batters in six innings of action with just one error committed by his team.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO