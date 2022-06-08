Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

Rich & Sons RV Headquarters of Grand Island has been honored as Business of the Year by the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation. GIAEDC President Dave Taylor bestowed the award to Rich & Sons at the organization’s annual meeting, held Wednesday at Tommy Gunz Bistro. Rich & Sons...
When Grand Island’s children museum planners walked into the old National Guard Armory, they knew. “We can see it already, we can kind of visualize the use of this space,” said museum consultant Jill Randerson. Randerson and Alissa Rupp, an informal educational building designer, were selected by The...
The qualities of an Appaloosa are as numerous as the spots on its coat. LuAnn Bickford of Springerville, Arizona, likes the color and mind of the Appaloosa breed, as well as the horse’s agility and ability. What is the Appaloosa mind like?. “Their mind is kind of like a...
Rascal Martinez, who always draws a big crowd to Hear Grand Island, returns tonight to Railside Plaza. T.J. Roe, the managing director of the summer concert series, describes Martinez as a fan favorite. Martinez, who’s from Sutherland, has played Hear Grand Island about four times in the past. His...
After a dominant outing Thursday night at Ryder Park, one thing is clear. Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (6-0) is rounding back into championship form. After five straight rainouts, DCB came ready to play and won 11-2 over Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy (4-4) through great pitching by starter Tanner Simdorn and a six-run seventh inning. Simdorn only allowed four hits and struck out 12 batters in six innings of action with just one error committed by his team.
Community festivals continue in full force around the area this weekend with the Cornstalk Festival in Cairo, Summer Kick-off in Palmer and Giltner Daze in, well, Giltner!. And of course, the Comstock Windmill Festival opened Thursday and includes a full slate of concerts and other entertainment throughout the weekend. Don’t...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts visited Grand Island Public Library Friday for a ‘town hall meeting following the 2022 Legislative session. During the visit, Ricketts received comments and responded to a variety of questions from the community. Regarding recent mass shootings events, Ricketts was asked what he thinks is the...
What do you imagine for the future of Grand Island?. That is the question being asked as the city begins its new comprehensive plan study. A kickoff event for the plan was held Wednesday evening at the Grand Theatre. City Planner Chad Nabity and Planning Consultant Keith Marvin detailed to...
WOOD RIVER — After last Sunday’s service at Wood River Presbyterian Church, members of the congregation headed out into the neighborhood, inviting people to the church’s upcoming 150th anniversary. The church members handed out welcome and invitation bags, telling them about the two Sundays the church will...
In their last couple of games, Grand Island’s Five Points Bank has struggled at the plate. Friday’s game at Ryder Park wasn’t any different. On opening day of the Five Points home tournament, Lincoln East grabbed its second victory and won 5-2 over Five Points. Tied at...
Charlotte and Kevin Endorf will present a program titled “KIND Nebraskans: Personal Stories of Nebraskans in World War II,” on June 19 at 2 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library. A Newsweek poll in 2020 showed that less than half of adult Americans know how many Jews...
HENDERSON – Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park presents “Long Hope to Henderson – One Town, Many Businesses” at a salad luncheon on Saturday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required by stopping at the Heritage Park or calling (402) 723-5694 – callers are welcome to leave a message. This will be a fun, fact-finding event at the Park’s Irrigation and Agricultural Building.
An at-times contentious debate about doing away with “early out” Wednesdays at Grand Island Public Schools volleyed between sides at Thursday’s Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting. The calendar change, approved for school year 2022-2023, according to a district news release “will be a standard...
Michael Foods has announced that it will be closing its David City plant July 29. The company acquired the David City egg processing operation in 2020 when it purchased Henningsen Foods. Lisa Hanley, a spokeswoman for Michael Foods parent company Post Holdings, confirmed the closing but declined to provide any...
Tyler Manka, who allegedly took a man hostage after escaping from corrections officers March 25, faces nine charges in Hall County District Court related to that offense. Manka, 27, held a man captive in his apartment at 192 Stoeger Drive for 12 and a half hours before he was arrested. The 60-year-old hostage said Manka held a screwdriver to his throat and threatened to kill him.
YORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature sure took its course Tuesday night as a massive hail storm unfolded in York and Fillmore County. It was something no one has seen in quite some time. The storm swept through Hampton, making its way through the Henderson and McCool areas. With its high...
Panorama School Climate Survey use was defended, and results shared, during Thursday’s Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education Meeting. Jonathan Doll, the district’s data and organizational strategy chief, described the history of GIPS’s Panorama usage, motivations and results. Panorama is an optional survey with three levels:...
The Super Saver Pharmacy at Five Points in Grand Island is the newest pharmacy in the Statewide Narcan Program. As of earlier this week, the Super Saver pharmacy is now distributing free Narcan nasal spray kits. The statewide program is a partnership between the Nebraska Department of Health and Human...
EXETER -- On June 7, 2022 Chuck Warner of Exeter was presented his Quilt of Valor for his service in the Air Force in Fairmont. The presentation was given by the York Asera Care Hospice’s Arrielle Lindt and Nick Wollenburg of Veteran Services. The Quilt of Valor’s mission is...
