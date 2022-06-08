Bennington Hannaford recalls lean ground beef

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – In an abundance of caution, the Hannaford store at 141 Hannaford Square, Suite 2, in Bennington is recalling lean ground beef products purchased at the store on Tuesday, June 7 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a sell-by date of June 8. According to a release from the store, the items may contain foreign material.

Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product, and should not eat it. Product or packaging may be returned to the store for a full refund.

This is a single-store advisory and applies to the Bennington store only. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Recall Details

Product Name: 80% Lean Ground Beef Trim

Recalled UPC: 21128700000, 21128800000

Recalled Lot(s)/product sell-by dates: June 8, 2022

Reason for Recall: It may contain foreign material.

Additional Notes: The product may have been purchased on Tuesday, June 7 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Product Name: 80% Lean Ground Beef Trim – Family Pack

Recalled UPC: 21129100000

Recalled Lot(s)/product sell-by dates: June 8, 2022

Reason for Recall: may contain foreign material

Additional Notes: The product may have been purchased on Tuesday, June 7 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.