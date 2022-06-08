Tonight's Forecast: Scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are in the forecast this afternoon and evening, with moments of dry skies. Don't forget your rain jacket this evening! Overnight lows fall to the lower 50s. A mix of sun and clouds settles in for Thursday, with another chance for a pop-up shower by Friday afternoon and evening. Most models are in agreement that a pop-up shower is possible mainly in our southern counties. More sunshine is in store for Saturday, with a chance for a shower on Sunday. High temperatures the rest of this week and weekend stay in the low/mid 70s, but heat is expected to build back in for next week. A few days with high temperatures in the 80s are possible next week. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds and lingering showers, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northwest-west at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy. Chance of late day showers, mainly south of I-96. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

