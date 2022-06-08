ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Tonight's Forecast: Scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies

By Reece Cole
 3 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are in the forecast this afternoon and evening, with moments of dry skies. Don't forget your rain jacket this evening! Overnight lows fall to the lower 50s. A mix of sun and clouds settles in for Thursday, with another chance for a pop-up shower by Friday afternoon and evening. Most models are in agreement that a pop-up shower is possible mainly in our southern counties. More sunshine is in store for Saturday, with a chance for a shower on Sunday. High temperatures the rest of this week and weekend stay in the low/mid 70s, but heat is expected to build back in for next week. A few days with high temperatures in the 80s are possible next week. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds and lingering showers, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northwest-west at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy. Chance of late day showers, mainly south of I-96. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Stronger storms possible Monday evening

WEST MICHIGAN - While temperatures are expected to remain on the comfortable side in the middle 70s today and Sunday, look for the heat and humidity to spike by Tuesday and Wednesday as a warm front lifts into the state. The passage of this front on Monday evening/night may spark some stronger, perhaps severe storms at that time. See image below valid for 6 P.M. Monday.
Grand Rapids Triathlon happening this weekend

More than 1,000 athletes are expected to take part in the largest independent triathlon in the state. The Grand Rapids Triathlon kicked off at Ada Park at 7 a.m. Saturday and featured athletes of all experience levels from beginners to advanced. Runners have the option to participate in a basic sprint, a super sprint and half sprints. GR Triathlon.
