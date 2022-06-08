ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins take on the Yankees after Polanco’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Yankees (40-15, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (32-25, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (5-1, 1.50 ERA, .87 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (0-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -180, Twins +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees after Jorge Polanco’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 32-25 overall and 17-12 in home games. The Twins rank sixth in the AL with 62 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has gone 17-8 in road games and 40-15 overall. The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .245.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a home run, 24 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .361 for the Twins. Polanco is 11-for-40 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with 22 home runs while slugging .685. Matt Carpenter is 5-for-17 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Yankees: 8-2, .276 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

