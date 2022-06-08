ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres and Mets meet to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Mets (38-20, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (34-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 34-22 overall and 14-11 in home games. The Padres are 21-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York has a 19-12 record on the road and a 38-20 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 16-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has nine doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .282 for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (leg), Pete Alonso: day-to-day (right hand), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

