ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rangers, Lightning square off with series tied 2-2

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -129, Rangers +108; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers for game five of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 4-1 in the last matchup.

New York has a 26-8-4 record in home games and a 52-24-6 record overall. The Rangers are 24-5-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall and 22-14-2 on the road. The Lightning are 21-8-3 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has scored 30 goals with 52 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has scored six goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rangers’ Artemi Panarin’s truth bomb after Game 4 loss to the Lightning should calm NY fans

Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers are coming home empty-handed after a two-game trip to Amalie Arena, the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won Games 3 and 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference finals. With the Rangers losing momentum and letting the two-time defending league champions back tie the series up at 2-2, Panarin tried to put things into perspective, in hopes of keeping the Rangers and their supporters optimistic, heading to Game 4.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Lightning even Eastern Conference Final with 4-1 win over Rangers in Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers are even at two wins apiece in the Eastern Conference Final after the Lightning won Game 4 on Tuesday night, 4-1. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions scored once in each of the first two periods with goals from Pat Maroon and Nikita Kucherov. In the third period, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat added two more goals for the Lightning.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Lightning dominate Rangers to even series

The NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final is all square at two games each after the Tampa Bay Lightning put on a clinic to beat the New York Rangers. On Tuesday, the final score of 4-1 was flattering for the visitors with Tampa controlling the play from the onset. The series will now shift back to New York where the Rangers are 8-1 in the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
CBS New York

Lightning heating up, shut down Rangers in Game 4 to even series

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning delivered on a promise to play with a greater sense of urgency, storming back in the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers and keeping their bid for a third straight Stanley Cup title alive.Nikita Kucherov scored on a breakaway and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 33 saves Tuesday night, helping the two-time defending NHL champions shut down the Rangers 4-1 and even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece."We've got ourselves squared up in this series. It's great, much better than the position we were in a couple days ago. But this is where it...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Is Lightning star Brayden Point playing tonight vs. Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been without Brayden Point since Game 7 of their first-round NHL Playoffs matchup vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, when he went down with a lower-body injury. Despite returning to that game, that was the last fans have seen of the star forward, who has yet to return to the lineup since. The Lightning star was absent the entire four-game series against the Florida Panthers, and now he’s missed the first four games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers. All of this leaves fans wondering, is Brayden Point playing tonight?
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Tampa Bay takes 3-2 lead into game 6 against New York

LINE: Lightning -184, Rangers +154; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 3-1.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Chris Kreider
Yardbarker

Season on the brink again for New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are once again in familiar territory after losing 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5. On Saturday night at Amalie Arena, the Blueshirts season is on the brink as they will now need to win two in a row if they hope to get to the Stanley Cup Final. The mantra No Quit in New York is going to have to take on an even bigger meaning if the Rangers hope to extend this run.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

938K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy