Rangers, Lightning square off with series tied 2-2

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -129, Rangers +108; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers for game five of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 4-1 in the last matchup.

New York has a 26-8-4 record in home games and a 52-24-6 record overall. The Rangers are 24-5-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall and 22-14-2 on the road. The Lightning are 21-8-3 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has scored 30 goals with 52 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has scored six goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.