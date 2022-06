Mercadolibre, one of the biggest “e-tailers” in Latam, has partnered with credit giant Mastercard to make use of its tech to secure the cryptocurrency ecosystem of the company. Through this partnership, Mercadolibre will be able to use Mastercard’s Ciphertrace technology, to allow the company to enhance the control and security of the crypto transactions in its trading ecosystem.

