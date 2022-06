After a shooting left a 16-year-old dead and a 17-year-old charged with the murder, unoccupied minors will no longer be allowed at Millenium Park after 6pm on weekends. Effective immediately, Mayor Lightfoot issued a statement saying, “from Thursday through Sunday, unaccompanied minors are not allowed in Millennium Park after 6:00 pm. This new policy will be strictly enforced, and violations will be dealt with swiftly. All of our residents and visitors under the age of 18 are welcome at the park during the evening hours as long as they are accompanied by at least one responsible adult”.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO