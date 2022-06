RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting in Nevada wraps up Friday, and the Washoe County Registrar’s Office is alerting voters to a few issues they have seen with mail-in ballots. During a media briefing Thursday, the county said they have received at least one envelope with no ballot inside. They have also seen two mail-in ballots stuffed into one envelope.

