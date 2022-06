INDIANAPOLIS — A program designed to offer safe spaces for our city’s youth this summer is now expanding in Indianapolis. Since its debut in 2019, the city’s Safe Summer program has been used as a tool to try and prevent juvenile crime. During the months of June and July, the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety hosts a variety of free events designed to offer safe, meaningful spaces for kids to spend their summer.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO