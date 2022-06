An article by Kayla Dwyer in the Indianapolis Star highlights the Indianapolis City Council’s renewed efforts to implement a Complete Streets policy. Originally passed in 2012, the city’s Complete Streets ordinance “drifted to the background.” Now, with pedestrian death rates rising and the death of a prominent local cyclist, the city council has issued updates to the policy. “The revised ordinance, adopted by the council Monday night, gets far more specific, and includes an expanded emphasis on transparency and equity.”

