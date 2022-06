BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With a trip to Omaha on the line, the No. 7 Texas A&M baseball team defeated No. 9 Louisville, 4-3, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to punch their ticket to the 2022 NCAA College World Series. This marks the program's seventh trip to the CWS, first since 2017, and third time the Aggies advanced after hosting a Super Regional.

