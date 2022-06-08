ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala on inspiring Kenya's sprinters

Cover picture for the articleNot only is Ferdinand Omanyala Africa’s fastest man, he is also the inspiration...

travelnoire.com

Here's What Black Expats Wish They Knew Before Relocating To East Africa

There is something about relocating to East Africa that gets us excited and ready to book that one way ticket, immediately. With Black expats taking the cues and making homes around the world, East Africa is a favored destination. Rich traditions, bustling art scenes, magical safaris and diversity in languages and landscapes, this is a top Travel Noire region.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
NBC Sports

Shericka Jackson wins over Elaine Thompson-Herah, Allyson Felix in Rome

Shericka Jackson played spoiler in a race that included the three women who combined to win the last seven Olympic flat sprint titles, taking the 200m at a Diamond League meet in Rome on Thursday. Jackson, an Olympic 100m and 400m bronze medalist for Jamaica, clocked 21.91 seconds, just four...
SPORTS
Person
Usain Bolt
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

Croatia announced on 1 May that it was dropping all remaining Covid travel restrictions, joining a growing pack of European countries that have done away with all testing and vaccine passport rules for holidaymakers.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).Or opt for a...
TRAVEL
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Sprinter#Mauritius
Tennis World Usa

Marcel Siem had to sell hole in one Porsche

When the dream price becomes a financial burden. It was the blow of his life and a bonus that everyone dreams of. Golf pro Marcel Siem (41) sank his ball on the 17th fairway of the Green Eagle golf course from 152 meters with just one shot at the Porsche European Open near Hamburg in 2017.
GOLF
The Independent

Ryanair forces South African passengers to complete quiz in Afrikaans and refuses boarding to those who can’t

Ryanair is forcing South African passport holders to complete a quiz in Afrikaans in order to board flights to the UK, despite the language being used by just 12 per cent of the population.The airline has said that those who will not or are unable to complete it will be refused boarding.The move is to weed out those travelling on fake passports, the low-cost carrier has said.“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers travelling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans,” said a Ryanair spokesperson. “If they are unable...
WORLD
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup odds, picks, groups, draw: Expert reveals best bets, top sleepers, long shots to back

Wales clinched its spot in the 2022 World Cup after securing a 1-0 victory over Ukraine in a playoff final on June 5. Wales will be making its first appearance at the World Cup since 1958, and just its second appearance overall. Gareth Bale will lead Wales against England, Iran and the USMNT in Group B at the 2022 World Cup, which gets underway from Qatar on Monday, November 21.
SOCCER
BBC

Watch: Diamond League Rome - Muir, Reekie & Asher-Smith in action

Rome, Italy is the fifth stop of the Diamond League 2022. Amongst the entries are GBs Diana Asher-Smith, Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir. Jemma is in the 800m event, whilst Laura will be wanting to mirror her performance from the home leg in Birmingham to win the 1500m. Diana Asher-Smith...
WORLD
BBC

Mohamed ElShorbagy wins first game since switching allegiance

Former squash world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy beat new compatriot James Willstrop at the Mauritius Open on Wednesday. The 11-8 11-6 11-5 victory was the 31-year-old's first since changing allegiance from Egypt to England. ElShorbagy, the current world number three, spent 50 months at the top of the world rankings...
SPORTS
theScore

Spain finally up and running in Nations League after beating Switzerland

Geneva, June 9, 2022 (AFP) - Spain registered the first win of their Nations League campaign on Thursday as Pablo Sarabia's early goal was enough for a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. Sarabia capitalised on a Swiss error at the back to give Luis Enrique's side the lead in Geneva, and...
SOCCER
BBC

Hector Cuper: Argentine coach sacked by DR Congo after qualifying defeats

Experienced Argentine coach Hector Cuper has been sacked by DR Congo after a poor start to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. The Leopards have lost their opening two qualifiers for the tournament, with Saturday's 1-0 loss against visitors Gabon followed by a 2-1 defeat by Sudan in Omdurman on Wednesday.
FIFA
BBC

Photo-finish hands Ferdinand Omanyala Africa's 100m crown by 0.003 seconds

Dates: 8-12 June Venue: Cote d'Or Stadium, Mauritius Session times (GMT, approx): 04:30-09:30 & 11:00-14:00. Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala became African men's 100m champion after beating defending champion Akani Simbine of South African by just three thousandths of a second in Mauritius. Both men were recorded as finishing the final in...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

South Africa May Easily Dominate India and Here’s Why: IND vs SA, 1st T20I

IND vs SA, 1st T20I, Arun Jaitley Stadium. Approximately four months are there for teams to prepare for the T20 World Cup. South Africa will be looking to take full advantage of the weak-looking Indian squad. Since KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are out of the series, India’s batting strength looks inexperienced and weak on paper. Rishabh Pant has two shoes to fill – a batter and a skipper.
WORLD
The Independent

Ghana coach talks World Cup preparation ahead of Kirin Cup clash vs Japan

Ghana coach Otto Addo spoke about World Cup preparation ahead of their friendly fixture against Japan in the Kirin Cup.The Black Stars will return to football’s biggest tournament this year after missing out four years ago in 2018.Ghana have been drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.Ahead of the World Cup, they are competing in a friendly tournament with Japan, Chile and Tunisia and face the hosts on Friday (10 June).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wales: Rob Page revels in ‘unbelievable feeling’ after guiding nation to World CupWar, tear gas and apologies: A timeline of the 2022 Champions League finalJohn Cena meets refugee with Down syndrome who he inspired to escape Ukraine
FIFA

