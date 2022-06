Indiana Borough police report a scam involving a local bank, but they describe it as an “attempt” to access funds, and do not say the scammer was successful. Police say that on Wednesday, they were contacted about fraudulent banking activity involving “a bank in the 900 block of Philadelphia Street.” The investigation revealed that someone had called the victim claiming to represent the bank, and the Caller ID showed the bank’s phone number. They were able to obtain sensitive information from the victim, allowing them access to the customer’s checking account, and attempted to access $15,000 in funds.

1 DAY AGO