What Would A Recession Look Like?

Even Joe Biden's DNC partners in the mainstream media can't put a spin on his economy. The reality is, we are on the verge of another recession.

"We're going to know soon" said Joel Griffith, economist and fellow with the Heritage Foundation, "But regardless of whether or not we end up technically in a recession, we know that most American families are experiencing a significant decline in their standard of living."

This has all been self-inflicted, thanks to the polices of the Biden administration. So what will this next recession look like?

"We are in for some more economic pain" Griffith told KTRH, "Even if inflation were to somehow come back down to normal levels, the American family is going to continue to feel the squeeze. Compound that with the fact that we have a presidential administration that is still declaring war on fossil fuels. This does not bode well for the future."

We can expect to see job losses, but hopefully not as bad as it was in 2008. And because the Biden-flation is so bad, even if The Fed continues to raise interest rates, it's really not going to do anything.