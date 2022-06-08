Matthew McConaughey pounds podium as he discusses Uvalde victim’s green sneakers

Britney Spears woke up yesterday knowing it was the day she would marry the man she loves: her boyfriend since 2017 and fiancé since Sept. 2021, Sam Asghari. Hours after that, the rest of the world found out that she was preparing for an intimate 60-person ceremony at her home and rushed to follow updates on her big day — which then hit a twist neither Spears nor her fans could have seen coming. Spears’ brief (specifically, 55-hours-brief) ex-husband Jason Alexander live-streamed himself on Instagram approaching her home and trying to gain access to the wedding, eventually breaking through security and trying to find the pop star. He was ultimately detained by police and is currently being held in custody, and the rest of Spears’ wedding went off without a hitch — but we can’t imagine what a startling and frightening episode that must have been for Spears and Asghari.

