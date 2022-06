The long-discussed plan to convert a Mountain View hotel into affordable housing is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a $16.6 million Project Homekey grant awarded by the state to convert the 67-room Crestview Hotel, located at 901 E. El Camino Real in Mountain View, into 49 affordable housing units. The project is also supported by $7 million from the county administration and $5.3 million from the City of Mountain View. The county also approved moving forward with Jamboree Housing Corporation as the project developer.

