Rock Music

Guns N 'Roses are at it again: they've covered another AC/DC song

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

With Guns N' Roses moving on to the second date of their Europe 2022 tour, it looks like they're determined to keep things interesting.

On the first night of the tour, at Passeio Marítimo de Algés in Oeiras, Portugal, Guns N' Roses played AC/DC's Walk All Over You , originally recorded for the Aussie rockers' 1979 album Highway To Hell . Last night at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain, they moved on an album and a year, switched Bon Scott for Brian Johnson, and played the title track of Back In Black . When Axl fronted AC/DC after Brian Johnson was ordered to stop touring in 2016 due to hearing problems, the band didn't play Walk All Over You , although Back In Black was a permanent fixture on the setlist.

There were several other differences between the two Guns N' Roses performances. Several songs changed position on the setlist, while others – including Better and Shadow Of Your Love – were dropped. The Jimmy Webb song Wichita Lineman made a return. Full setlist below.

No new material was aired, although Slash has hinted that fresh music from the band may emerge this month, telling Consequence of Sound in February, “I would imagine that there will be one or two songs that come out around the time that we hit the road in June.”

Speaking to Classic Rock earlier this year , the guitarist said, "There’s some more stuff coming out too. But there’s not sort of a mental trajectory. It’s just that Axl wanted to get this material done because it was sitting there. He said: “Okay, we can rehash it.” So there you go."

Watch fan-shot footage of Guns N' Roses playing Back In Black below.

Guns N' Roses setlist

It's So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Slither
Welcome To The Jungle
Double Talkin' Jive
Back In Black
Absurd
Rocket Queen
Reckless Life
Live And Let Die
Estranged
You Could Be Mine
I Wanna Be Your Dog
Hard Skool
Civil War
Sweet Child O' Mine
November Rain
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Nightrain

Encore:
Coma
Patience
Wichita Lineman
You're Crazy
Paradise City

IN THIS ARTICLE
