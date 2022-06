As spring slowly gets warmer and the rain lets up now and then, we are thrilled to welcome some new farmers to the market. Last week, Our Family Farm from Fir Island made their first appearance at the market with a limited amount of freshly picked strawberries. They will be back again this Saturday, in their new spot on Bell Street, next to Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms and across from Alvarez Organic Farm. Frog Song Farm will also be bringing strawberries this week, and if it warms up, next week we hope to welcome back Hayton Berries.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO