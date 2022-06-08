ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IEA's Birol says harsh and long winter could trigger European energy shortage

By Reuters
 3 days ago
COPENHAGEN, June 8 (Reuters) - Europe could face energy shortages next winter after Russia's invasion of Ukraine has deepened the region's energy crisis, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, warned on Wednesday.

"I am a especially worried about the natural gas markets ... if we have a harsh and long winter we may see very difficult days [ahead]," said Birol at IEA's annual conference on energy efficiency in Sonderborg, Denmark.

Birol said that while governments and companies were now looking to secure alternative energy supplies, it is equally important for governments to take measures to reduce demand.

If European consumers reduce the temperature in their homes by 2 degrees Celsius, 20 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be saved, equivalent to the volumes coming from Russia to Europe through Nord Stream 1, he said.

Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy imposes sanctions on Putin and his allies

June 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree imposing sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, on Russian President Vladimir Putin and dozens of other top Russian officials, his website said on Thursday. The sanctioned officials included Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, veteran...
POLITICS
