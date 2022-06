Two of the estimated five people who were killed after a train derailed in the German Alps last week are thought to be Ukrainian refugees who were fleeing to Germany. On Friday 3 June, a regional train holding around 140 passengers was heading north from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in the Alps, to Munich, which was to arrive at Munich Central Station at 1.26pm but never arrived.

