Does anyone on here use Samsung Dex at all? I am running a Galaxy Book Go with Windows 11 and a Z Flip 3 and have installed Dex on the Book, but it keeps asking me to link the 2 via a USB cable, even though the website says it should be wireless now and the Book does nothing and there appears to be no app to install on my phone. Have also tried reinstalling all apps and programs, but to no avail!

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO