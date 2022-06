The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly expected to announce a plan for major changes to the stock market that could come as early as this summer. Chairman of the SEC, Gary Gensler, began looking into these changes last year after the so-called “meme stock” excitement took on a life of its own – with individual investors seizing onto shares of companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, pushing back against hedge funds that bet those companies’ stock would tank.

