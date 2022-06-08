ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Lidl slashes prices on 100 grocery items in North Carolina stores

By Nia Harden, WRAL reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In addition to rising gas prices, shoppers are also dealing with higher grocery store bills. To help ease some of the burden, Lidl announced it will begin dropping prices on more than 100 items in all North...

www.wral.com

Comments / 6

Lucy4
3d ago

Guys if you falling for these markdowns when everyone else are increasing thier prices beware🤓 of expiration dates on every can good & package and also the color of meats don't just be hypnotize😯 by supposedly low prices of your favorite store items☝

Reply
5
Related
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Food Drink#Starkist#Smart Shopper
CBS Boston

Target is slashing prices on overstocked big-ticket items

Target is stuck with too much home decor and too many TVs. To clear out the glut, it will ramp up discounts.The retail giant said Tuesday that it would mark down prices on some bigger-ticket items that consumers have pulled back on purchasing and cancel pending orders from suppliers.Target and other big-box retailers stocked up on a wide array of merchandise such as electronics and furniture throughout the pandemic to respond to red-hot consumer demand.But many shoppers in recent months have altered their purchasing choices in response to the fastest jump in inflation in decades and the end of federal government pandemic...
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Costco Food Items That Just Fell Victim To Inflation

Depending on how you see it, Costco has good news and bad news. First: the "good": Costco gave its investors a reason to celebrate when it held its earnings call. At a time when retailers are facing inflation and supply chain pressures, the chain managed to beat analysts' expectations thanks to the high demand for food, home goods, and gas, per Nasdaq. Costco's results were far removed from those reported by Target and Walmart just a week prior, both of whom reported they had missed forecasts after two stellar years, per Investor's Business Daily. But the pressures which face Target and Walmart have impacted Costco too. As Moody's analyst Mickey Chadha points out, "No retailer is immune from the higher cost pressures reverberating throughout the retail sector."
BUSINESS
CNET

Best Grocery Credit Cards for June 2022

Groceries can be a major drain on budgets -- a Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer survey found that the average American household spend almost $5,000 per year on food at home. While rising inflation in 2022 has made trips to the grocery store even costlier, a good grocery credit card can offset higher prices with rewards back on your spending.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Walmart says some suppliers working with retailer to cut prices

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 3 (Reuters) - Senior Walmart Inc executives said on Friday some suppliers have been responding to the largest U.S. retailer's efforts to lower prices despite their own struggles with high inflation, material and labor costs. Investors have questioned Walmart's ability to ask suppliers to offer price reductions...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Mashed

The Bulk Food Stores That Don't Require A Membership

When there are record-high gas prices (via Wall Street Journal) and other signs of rising inflation, people start looking to cut costs. The average American family spends between $670 and $1,310 per month on groceries, per Inspiring Savings. Kind of a lot, huh? Bulk shopping on food and everyday essentials can help shoppers score big savings (and some Costco hacks you need to know can make those savings even bigger).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
58K+
Followers
61K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy