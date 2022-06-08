Lidl slashes prices on 100 grocery items in North Carolina stores

Depending on how you see it, Costco has good news and bad news. First: the "good": Costco gave its investors a reason to celebrate when it held its earnings call. At a time when retailers are facing inflation and supply chain pressures, the chain managed to beat analysts' expectations thanks to the high demand for food, home goods, and gas, per Nasdaq. Costco's results were far removed from those reported by Target and Walmart just a week prior, both of whom reported they had missed forecasts after two stellar years, per Investor's Business Daily. But the pressures which face Target and Walmart have impacted Costco too. As Moody's analyst Mickey Chadha points out, "No retailer is immune from the higher cost pressures reverberating throughout the retail sector."

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO