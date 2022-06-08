ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

 3 days ago

Read through the obituaries published today...

Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley communities to celebrate Juneteenth with multiple free events

Communities throughout the Brazos Valley will be celebrating Juneteenth during this week, from Hearne to Brenham. Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, celebrates the announcement of the end of slavery in the United States. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union troops arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, to announce the...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local teams compete in 7-on-7 qualifier

College Station and A&M Consolidated fell short of qualifying for the state 7-on-7 tournament after losing in the semifinals in a state qualifier tournament on Friday night at Veterans Park. Each team won three games in pool play to advance to the semifinals. Harker Heights beat College Station, 26-6, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Tire theft on the rise in Bryan

Several Bryan residents are waking up to find their vehicle is on cinder blocks as tire theft continues to rise in the area, according to the Bryan Police Department. Thieves have shifted their focus from residential areas to apartment complexes something Bryan police say they haven’t seen until now, Lt. Jason James said.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Renters in College Station express concerns to city council

Home and apartment renters in College Station spoke out during Thursday night’s College Station City Council meeting to urge the council to consider proactive rental inspections before people move into a rental complex in town. There were 10 people who addressed their concerns in-person and virtually during the hear...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

C.C. Creations celebrates 40 years with announcement of expansion

C.C. Creations celebrated its 40th anniversary Thursday night and announced it will be breaking ground on a new facility in north Bryan. Originally located in Downtown Bryan, the custom screen printing and embroidery business started out with a 1,500 square-foot facility and four employees. In 1988, the business moved to its Holleman location, which saw an expansion in 1992 and operates today with around 500 employees. The new location, the Legacy Campus Production Facility, will be triple the size of the Holleman facility with 210,000 square feet resting on 10 acres of land.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

5 killed by Texas escapee died from gunshots, stab wounds

CENTERVILLE — A Texas grandfather and his four grandsons killed by a prison escapee died from gunshots, sharp force injuries and stab wounds, a medical examiner’s report said. Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus last month and is accused of killing Mark Collins, 66,...
CENTERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Costco to open Aug. 4 in College Station

Costco Wholesale is putting the finishing touches on its College Station location along Texas 6 in Midtown and is now hiring employees before the store’s opening on Aug. 4. “It’s really exciting to see how excited the community is to have us and we’re just as excited to be part of it,” said Kiley Fitzpatrick, general manager of the College Station Costco. “It’s just a really nice little town and I know we have a lot of managers that are excited to move here.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team releases 2022 schedule

The Texas A&M soccer team unveiled its 19-game schedule for the 2022 season, which features 11 matches at Ellis Field. The Aggies will open the season by hosting Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 7 in an exhibition match before travelling to face Clemson on the 18th. A&M will finish out the month with a three-game homestand against McNeese, Sam Houston and New Mexico State which will be the team's annual Fish Camp game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued and...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Brandon Miller earns bronze in 800 at NCAA track and field championships

EUGENE, Oregon – Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller earned bronze in the men’s 800-meter finals at the NCAA track and field championships on Friday night at Hayward Field. The sophomore ran the 800 in a season-best 1 minute, 45.09 seconds. Texas Tech’s Moad Zahafi (1:44.49) earned gold, while Mississippi State’s Navasky Anderson (1:45.02) took silver.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Final Four team will be at Reed Arena

Pittsburgh, which made the Final Four of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament last year, will be coming to Reed Arena on Aug. 26-28 to play in Texas A&M’s season-opening tournament. Hawaii and San Diego, which also made the NCAA tournament, will be in the field. A&M will play at Baylor on Aug. 20 in an exhibition match.
PITTSBURGH, PA

