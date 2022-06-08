Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

Costco Wholesale is putting the finishing touches on its College Station location along Texas 6 in Midtown and is now hiring employees before the store’s opening on Aug. 4. “It’s really exciting to see how excited the community is to have us and we’re just as excited to be part of it,” said Kiley Fitzpatrick, general manager of the College Station Costco. “It’s just a really nice little town and I know we have a lot of managers that are excited to move here.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO