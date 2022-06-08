Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

C.C. Creations celebrated its 40th anniversary Thursday night and announced it will be breaking ground on a new facility in north Bryan. Originally located in Downtown Bryan, the custom screen printing and embroidery business started out with a 1,500 square-foot facility and four employees. In 1988, the business moved to its Holleman location, which saw an expansion in 1992 and operates today with around 500 employees. The new location, the Legacy Campus Production Facility, will be triple the size of the Holleman facility with 210,000 square feet resting on 10 acres of land.
