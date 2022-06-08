ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson to face MPs after being wounded by confidence vote revolt

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNCMu_0g428XBV00

Boris Johnson will face Parliament for the first time since surviving a confidence vote, with pressure mounting to spell out how he plans to cut taxes to win back support from the 41% of Tory MPs who did not back him.

Mr Johnson’s allies can be expected to stage a public show of support when he steps up for his weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session.

But tensions are running high after 148 of the 359 Conservative MPs refused to support him in the vote of confidence.

The range of issues which have caused discontent in the Tory ranks means there is no single response the Prime Minister can make to win over doubters.

While it was the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties in Downing Street which prompted the confidence vote, it also revealed deep unhappiness among MPs on different wings of the party across a range of issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSHLC_0g428XBV00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a reception in Parliament on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

They include promised legislation to override the Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU, as well as concerns over the high levels of tax and spending amid reports that rebel MPs could start staging “vote strikes” on policies they oppose.

In an attempt to rebuild his standing in the party, Mr Johnson has pledged further tax cuts and is under pressure from MPs and ministers to show how he can ease the burden on households and businesses.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he would “like to see us do more on tax cuts”.

He acknowledged the pandemic had resulted in “challenges to the public finances” but told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “I would like to see cuts where they’re possible.

“And I know that this is something the Government is taking very seriously and I know that it’s something that the Chancellor will look at.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQ031_0g428XBV00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Daniel Leal/PA) (PA Wire)

After Mr Johnson insisted on Tuesday it remained a “fundamental Conservative instinct” to cut taxes, Chancellor Rishi Sunak used a speech to the Onward think tank to reaffirm his intention to reduce taxes for business in the autumn.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reported that allies of the Prime Minister were urging him to replace Mr Sunak with former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Hunt – who was runner-up to Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership election and is expected to stand again if there is another contest – infuriated some in the Cabinet when he announced he would be voting for “change” in the confidence vote.

However, the Telegraph said proponents of the idea argue that bringing back his rival into the Cabinet would help stabilise Mr Johnson’s leadership, heal rifts within the party while binding Mr Hunt to the Prime Minister’s agenda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKRUx_0g428XBV00
Allies of Mr Johnson are reportedly urging him to make Jeremy Hunt chancellor (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Under current party rules, Mr Johnson is safe now from another formal confidence vote, although the backbench 1922 Committee could potentially rewrite the regulations if there is renewed pressure for change.

Mr Javid told Times Radio: “I think most people would think if you sort of changed the rules it would be grossly unfair, it would be the wrong thing to do. So I wouldn’t support that.”

At the moment, there would appear to be no appetite among the rebels for another immediate move against the Prime Minister.

However, he has two tricky by-elections coming up in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and in Tiverton and Honiton, Devon, amid warnings they could fall to the Labour and the Liberal Democrats, respectively.

Such a double defeat could be the catalyst for a fresh bout of soul-searching within the party, leading to renewed demands for change at the top.

Despite the speculation, one Cabinet ally – Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng – said he was “pretty confident” that Mr Johnson would still lead the party into the next general election.

“I’m pretty confident he will but lots of things happen in politics, I’m 100% behind him,” he told Channel 4 News on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister’s suitability for the role was questioned by former Spectator colleague Petronella Wyatt – in 2004, Mr Johnson was sacked from the Tory frontbench for lying about an affair with her.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain the questions over his leadership would be difficult for him as he is “surprisingly thin-skinned” and “has a very soft core – I think this will be absolute hell for him in private”.

She added: “The qualities that made him a very good journalist and also a TV personality are not the qualities you need in a Prime Minister because it’s a hard slog, and he never liked detail.

“I wouldn’t say he was lazy, but being PM does involve a 14-hour day which isn’t really him.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Speaker aims to break ‘taboo’ and make Commons ‘menopause friendly’

Sir Lindsay Hoyle is planning to make the House of Commons a “menopause-friendly” employer, with possible adjustments including well-ventilated rooms and fans, flexible working and breathable uniforms. The Commons Speaker said he wants to “break the taboo” on the menopause by getting “everyone in our parliamentary village talking”...
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

What are the plans to fly migrants seeking asylum in the UK to Rwanda?

The first flight of migrants from the UK to Rwanda is due next week as part of the Government’s new immigration policy. Here is a look at what is known about the plans. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the agreement is “uncapped” and Rwanda will have the “capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years ahead”.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Minister apologises for ‘godawful’ Birmingham and Blackpool comment

A Government minister has apologised for describing Birmingham and Blackpool are “godawful” places. Heather Wheeler, the Tory MP for South Derbyshire, said she made an “inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view” at a conference on Thursday. Her apology followed reports that she appeared...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Election#European Union#Uk#Parliament#Tory#Bbc Radio 4
newschain

Government’s Rwanda plan ‘is not safe’, court told

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is “not safe”, lawyers have told the High Court. Migrants due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, have asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Farmers union criticises leaked food strategy ahead of official launch

The National Farmers Union says the Government has “stripped to the bone” proposals from the review into England’s food system ahead of the expected release of a new food strategy on Monday. A leaked draft of the food strategy was earlier branded “half-baked” and “flatter than a...
AGRICULTURE
newschain

Biden: Zelensky did not want to hear US information on Russia invasion plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “didn’t want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade, Joe Biden has said. Speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser, the US President said: “Nothing like this has happened since World War Two. “I know...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
newschain

Ex-Bolivian interim president jailed over assumption of office

Former Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges linked to her assumption of office in 2019 amid violent protests that led to the resignation and exile of her predecessor Evo Morales. Anez was convicted by the court of dereliction of duty and...
POLITICS
newschain

What the papers say – June 12

The Government’s new food strategy, the latest reactions to the Rwanda saga and messages from Ukraine feature on Sunday’s papers. The Observer reports Boris Johnson faces “rural fury” over the food strategy, while The Sunday Times writes he is “turning his back” on the green agenda in a “significant victory” for the farming lobby.
POLITICS
newschain

Biden scraps Trump design for Air Force One over cost and delay

Joe Biden’s administration has scrapped former president Donald Trump’s red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets. Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing 747-800 aircraft that...
POTUS
newschain

Rudy Giuliani faces ethics charges over Trump election role

Rudy Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s primary lawyers during the former US president’s failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is set to face professional ethics charges. The move follows law licence suspensions in New York and the District of Columbia. The US Office of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

Agency workers could fill in for striking staff under potential legal changes

The Government is considering legal changes to allow agency workers to fill in for striking staff, in a move to guard the public against disruption. It is understood Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has not ruled out the option, with travellers facing chaos on the railways and London Underground due to widespread industrial action.
LABOR ISSUES
newschain

Uneasy peace settles on Kyiv as war rages elsewhere

With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign. The peace is deceptive, because it is shorn of peace of mind. Canoodling couples cannot be sure that their...
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Blackpool Council leader condemns minister’s comments labelling town ‘godawful’

A Tory minister’s comments describing Blackpool as “godawful” were “ignorant” and “ill-advised”, the leader of the town’s council has said. Heather Wheeler, the MP for South Derbyshire, seemed to go off-script during a launch event for the Government’s new digital strategy on Thursday, saying: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy