Compliance with State of New Mexico Methane/Waste Rule C-115B Reporting Requirements

Joey Keefe, Assistant Commissioner of Communications. Largest renewable lease sale in state history; lifetime project revenue to bring in millions for public education. SANTA FE, N.M. – Following a public auction to lease state trust lands for wind energy production, Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard announced today that the State Land Office has tripled renewable energy leased on state trust land in New Mexico since 2019, bringing renewable energy production to approximately 1,200 total megawatts on state trust lands, up from approximately 400 megawatts when Commissioner Garcia Richard took office. The State Land Office awarded eleven wind leases today totaling 147,684 acres of state trust land to Pattern SC Holdings LLC, which placed the highest and best bid on each lease. Today’s auction is the largest renewable lease sale in New Mexico history. Altogether this project is expected to be three times larger than the current largest wind farm in New Mexico, and will be the largest wind energy project in the Western hemisphere.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO