THEFT REPORT for May 17-25, 2022

Louisiana Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run After Crashing Into a Marked K-9 Unit with Emergency Lights On. Louisiana – According to Sheriff Steve Prator, a Blanchard, Louisiana man was arrested after he hit an occupied patrol car near the scene of an earlier crash. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 2:44 a.m., a 1996 Ford Ranger collided with a marked Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit that was blocking the roadway during a railway crash investigation. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office unit activated its emergency lights to close down LA 173 at Smith Lane. A brief chase north on LA 173 ensued. Caddo Fire District 1 was asked to close the road to protect the first responders who were working on the previous incident. The suspect came to a halt when he came across Fire Engine 122, which was blocking the highway.

BLANCHARD, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO