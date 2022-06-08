THEFT REPORT for May 17-25, 2022

11:03 a.m.: Sears Storage Units on University Parkway requested officer to check on eight female subjects who possibly broke into the storage units (Hickory Village Storage) and left headed into town. Unknown: Shoplifter dressed in all black left Wal-Mart Summons issued to Tyland Braden, b/m, 34, for theft of...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run After Crashing Into a Marked K-9 Unit with Emergency Lights On. Louisiana – According to Sheriff Steve Prator, a Blanchard, Louisiana man was arrested after he hit an occupied patrol car near the scene of an earlier crash. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 2:44 a.m., a 1996 Ford Ranger collided with a marked Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit that was blocking the roadway during a railway crash investigation. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office unit activated its emergency lights to close down LA 173 at Smith Lane. A brief chase north on LA 173 ensued. Caddo Fire District 1 was asked to close the road to protect the first responders who were working on the previous incident. The suspect came to a halt when he came across Fire Engine 122, which was blocking the highway.
A Blanchard woman is facing charges today after she apparently drove her car onto train tracks causing a major crash. Caddo deputies say the woman is now charged with DUI. The incident happened at about 1am Friday morning. A Blanchard Police Officer found 26-year-old Jasmine Price in her car on the railroad tracks at Alexander Avenue in Blanchard. Price got out of her car, leaving it on the tracks.
Cleaning the house sucks. Sure, everyone loves for their space to be clean - but getting there leaves a lot to be desired. You could hire a house-cleaning service to do all of the hard work for you, but you can't just hire anybody. They must be meticulous, thorough, and above everything else - trustworthy. Unfortunately, the news coming out of Bossier City today underscores just how important that last quality really is.
Two Arcadia men were arrested Tuesday for drug and weapon charges after they were stopped for traffic violations. After observing several traffic violations, a deputy sheriff assigned to the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team stopped a white Nissan Altima on U.S. Highway 80 near Igoe Inn Road. The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a Ruston Police officer observed her allegedly walking along the road with her pants down below her buttocks. RPD Officer K. Davidson had dealt with Martha Jackson, 33, of Dubach, earlier when she reportedly was walking in the roadway and throwing rocks at cars.
Two people were arrested at a south Ruston hair salon early Sunday morning after an apparent dispute. About 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police officers met with Le’daja Richburg, 26, of Farmerville who stated Montrel Williams, 41, of Ruston, had struck her in the face at Y2Kuts on South Farmerville Street. She wanted to return and collect her belongings.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of one man and two juveniles from West Monroe Friday night. Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the crash around 11:40 p.m. on June 10, 2022 on LA Hwy. south of LA Hwy. 840-1. Troop Javier Leija with LSP released the names of the victims and more information on Friday night’s crash.
UPDATE: According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, both brothers that have been on the run since June of 2021 were captured in the night hours of Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Ouachita Parish. Investigators executed felony warrants at a residence on the 2800 block of Washington Street and located Dennis and Bobby Harris outside of the home.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after being informed of an alleged sex crime. On May 27, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the area of Smith Street regarding a man having sexual contact with a child. Johnny...
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Panola County are asking the public for help identifying a truck and possibly the drivers involved in a large copper wire theft from an East Texas oilfield. According to the sheriff’s office, the 2006 to 2009-era Dodge Mega Cab was photographed in...
Eighteen-year-old Maddy had a long battle with cystic fibrosis. Chief Bennett’s work with TAPD started in 2005 when she began as a patrol officer and later was promoted to the department’s public information officer. USDOJ investigates LSP for pattern-or-practice of excessive force, discrimination against minorities. Updated: 6 hours...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three convicted felons caught in possession of firearms were sentenced to federal prison today in Shreveport. Cedarrick Arenzo Brooks, 22, was sentenced to 10 years, and Kymmton Solomon, 24, was sentenced to four years and three months. Both will serve three years of supervised release following their release from prison.
Jasper Police are investigating a burglary and the reported theft of guns from Lakes Area Pawn Shop at 603 South Wheeler Street. Officers were called to the location early Wednesday morning when workers arrived for a day of work and found that someone had broken into the business overnight. Word...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (June 9, 2022) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Acxel Sandovol, 16, of Alexandria. He packed his belongings and left his residence on Webster Street on Tuesday. He may be in the Lake Charles area. If you have any information or know the...
I think we can all agree that people who use the phone for nefarious purposes are some of the worst people in the world. I can't really ignore strange numbers in my line of work, but about 99% of the numbers I don't recognize are robocalls and it drive me crazy. Those aren't the bottom of the barrel though, that spot is reserved for con-men who use the phone to swindle and steal from hard working citizens.
Three men from Shreveport, Louisiana have been sentenced for illegally possessing firearms. The men, LilTerrence Pierce, 27, and Keyon Coleman, 19. Pierce was sentenced to 87 months (12 years, 3 months) in prison, and Coleman was sentenced to 30 months (2 years, 6 months) in prison. Both men will serve 3 years of supervised release following their release from prison.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a deadly shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood Tuesday. Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Jamison Street. When...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have made three arrests in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport teen who was struck by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout while inside her home in early May. Landry Anglin, 13, died shortly after she was struck and wounded inside her South...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport home in the Martin Luther King neighborhood went up in flames Thursday morning but no injuries have been reported. The fire in the 2000 block of Wool Street was reported at 10:30 a.m. Ten fire units and 30 firefighters responded. Special Operations Chief Skip Pinkston...
