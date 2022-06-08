ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Giliberto’s incident involves juveniles; November homicide charges, if any, in hands of prosecutors

By Todd Epp
kelo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — According to the Sioux Falls Police, the early Tuesday morning disturbance at Giliberto’s Mexican Restaurant on...

kelo.com

KELOLAND TV

Man charged in assault against firefighters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What should have been a routine fire call for members of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue ended up with police arriving as backup and an arrest. “Officers were dispatched to assist Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue who were dealing with a combative subject near 12th and Van Eps. The fire rescue had responded to a thing with an open burn, open burn pit, when they were confronted by a male who attempted and who approached and attempted to assault firefighters by swinging punches at them,” Sioux Falls Police Lt. Adam Petersen said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Brookings man faces charges for ‘swinging punches’ at firefighters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say firefighters were responding to a fire when a man approached and attempted to assault them. Authorities say around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to eastern Sioux Falls to assist Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responders. The firefighters were called to extinguish an open burn pit when they were confronted by a male who approached and tried swinging punches at them. Firefighters were able to detain the suspect and held him on the ground until police officers arrived.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE OVERNIGHT SLAYING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE IN THE 900 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET. 32 YEAR OLD KATRINA LASHAY BARNES IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER FENTANYL. SHE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $11,000 BOND. POLICE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
B102.7

South Dakota Man Arrested After Trying to Punch Firefighters During Fire

A Brookings man was arrested after he allegedly threw punches at firefighters who were putting out a fire in Sioux Falls. According to Dakota News Now, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to put out an open burn pit on Thursday evening on the eastern side of the city. While the firefighters were actively dealing with the burn pit, a man approached them and tried to hit them with punches.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

One woman dead in Pickstown crash

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) — One woman died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. A 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. The...
PICKSTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police warn about a recent spike in fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say there has been an increase in fraud in the area. Lt. Adam Petersen with the Sioux Falls police said these fraudulent cases involve the suspects approaching people at gas stations, saying they need money and are willing to sell the victims their jewelry. The victims end up overpaying for the jewelry, which in most cases is fake.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandproud.com

1 killed in early morning Sioux City shooting, 2 arrested

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials said one person was killed after a shooting in Sioux City. Below is the release from the Sioux City Police Department. On June 9 at 9:01 pm, the Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 516 9th St.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Local insurrectionist suspects; Buhl’s case reopened; 1972 flood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The rape trial in Hughes County for Mason Buhl has been pushed back until October. If you remember, Buhl was the teenager who was sentenced in the Harrisburg School Shooting back in 2015. He never served prison time, but was given a 25 year suspended sentence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police announced they located the missing child. Police are now asking for people in the area of E 33rd Street and S Fernwood Avenue to check their cars, homes and any small space areas outside for the missing 6-year-old girl. Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV

76-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A 76-year-old woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information shows that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
PICKSTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg school shooter case reopened

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rape trial in Hughes County for Mason Buhl has been pushed back until October. If you recall, Buhl is the man who was sentenced in the Harrisburg School Shooting back in 2015. He never served prison time but was given a 25-year suspended...
HARRISBURG, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley woman cited for assault of child

SIBLEY—A 27-year-old Sibley woman has been cited on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury. The citing of Thressa Joan Clark stemmed from an Iowa Department of Human Services report of an alleged child abuse between a mother and her son in late April, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
thebharatexpressnews.com

Watertown businessman faces two theft charges

A Watertown businessman has been charged with two counts of theft, according to court documents. Michael A. Lawrence, 35, was indicted by a grand jury. He faces a head of theft of lost or misplaced property and a head of grand theft. Both charges accuse Lawrence of stealing between $5,000...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing teen located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say Talinna was located safely. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Talinna Beckmon was last seen in the area of East 8th Street and North Cleveland Avenue...
KEYC

Man dies in farm accident in Redwood County

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man in Redwood County has died following a farm accident Thursday afternoon. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in Sundown Township, which is southeastern Redwood County, south of the city of Clements. In a release, the sheriff’s office says a man...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN

