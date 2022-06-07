ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Down Payment Resource analysis finds that 33% of declined mortgage applications are declined for reasons addressable with homebuyer assistance

retechnology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysis highlights profound opportunity to improve homeownership accessibility with homebuyer assistance programs. ATLANTA, Ga., June 7, 2022 -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the nationwide database for U.S. homebuyer assistance programs, today announced findings from an analysis showing that a substantial share of mortgage loan applications are both declined for reasons that...

