FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - First Alert Weather Days have been issued for both Tuesday and Wednesday as dangerous heat comes into the forecast. The rest of this weekend will be fairly quiet besides chances for some quick, scattered showers at times. Temperatures will gradually rise over the next few days as a heat dome shapes up over our region. Highs on Sunday will only reach the lower 80s, but we’ll reach well above that by the workweek.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO