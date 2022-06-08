Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

East Alabama Medical Center is in need of O-negative blood and encourages individuals with this specific blood type to donate. John Atkinson, public relations director for East Alabama Health, said in a release that LifeSouth is the sole provider of blood products to EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, and that there is a “significant need for O-negative blood.”
East Alabama Medical Center has partnered with Southern Union State Community College and aims to combat the severe nursing shortage with a new evening nursing program. “We have always worked closely with Southern Union,” said Susan Johnston, Vice President of Human Resources at EAMC. “We have monthly meetings so we can stay in constant communication.”
After conducting a search warrant that later turned into a foot pursuit, the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County SWAT Team have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile. The search warrant took place on Friday at approximately 8 a.m. in the 2800 block of Lee Road 188 in Loachapoka, according to a report from OPD.
Opelika police are searching for suspects involved in multiple robberies that took place near Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. On June 3, Police began investigating a robbery that occurred at the Big Cat at 3700 Pepperell Parkway, and police said over the next five days, three more robberies were reported at residences in the area.
CyEra Bibbs wants to use her art to spread awareness of disabilities, and she's in a prime position to do so. Bibbs, of Auburn, is a jewelry designer. She's also a member of the local deaf and autistic community. With the help of Katelyn Forsyth, who is studying to be...
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, a new fast casual Mexican restaurant, is preparing to open its Auburn location in just over a month on South College Street. Fuzzy’s was approved for a restaurant liquor license at Auburn City Council’s meeting on Tuesday. In addition to serving breakfast, the restaurant...
Auburn City Council has voted to approve a payment of more than $212,000 to a contractor for additional expenses incurred during the Cox Road widening project. When working with contractors for construction projects, the City Council is required to authorize additional payments that exceed 10% of the original contract amount. The City had approved a contract for the project from JLD Enterprises for $1,513,108.36 and was authorized to spend an additional 10% over that budget without additional approval from the City Council.
A man who was arrested for placing planter boxes of flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn appeared for a trial at Auburn Municipal Court on Thursday afternoon where he was found guilty and made a verbal appeal. Winston “Winchester” Hagans was arrested on a charge of criminal...
The Opelika-Auburn News' Adam Cole chats with Les Gehrett of the Corvallis Gazette-Times ahead of Auburn's Super Regional showdown with Oregon State. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Following Auburn’s 11-4 win against UCLA to clinch the Auburn Regional title Monday, Butch Thompson was asked about the significance was of how close his team was to another trip to the College World Series in Omaha. “Yes, but you know,” Thompson replied, “when your starting pitching shows up...
The back half of Auburn men’s basketball’s 2022-23 West Coast tour has been announced, as the program named Dec. 21 as the date for a previously reported trip to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies. On June 3, Auburn officially announced a Dec. 18 game against Southern...
Auburn baseball heads to Corvallis, Ore., for what is one of the biggest opportunities in the program’s history — and what is the first-ever meeting between Auburn and Oregon State. To better know the Beavers, we reached out to Les Gehrett, sports editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times. Here’s...
