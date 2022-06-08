ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

oanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Do you have O-negative blood? EAMC has a shortage and needs you to donate some

East Alabama Medical Center is in need of O-negative blood and encourages individuals with this specific blood type to donate. John Atkinson, public relations director for East Alabama Health, said in a release that LifeSouth is the sole provider of blood products to EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, and that there is a “significant need for O-negative blood.”
Opelika-Auburn News

EAMC joins forces with Southern Union to combat nursing shortage

East Alabama Medical Center has partnered with Southern Union State Community College and aims to combat the severe nursing shortage with a new evening nursing program. “We have always worked closely with Southern Union,” said Susan Johnston, Vice President of Human Resources at EAMC. “We have monthly meetings so we can stay in constant communication.”
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelika, AL
Opelika, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Min
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's why Cox Road is costing more than expected to repair (Hint: it has to do with heavy trucks)

Auburn City Council has voted to approve a payment of more than $212,000 to a contractor for additional expenses incurred during the Cox Road widening project. When working with contractors for construction projects, the City Council is required to authorize additional payments that exceed 10% of the original contract amount. The City had approved a contract for the project from JLD Enterprises for $1,513,108.36 and was authorized to spend an additional 10% over that budget without additional approval from the City Council.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn men's basketball announces December date for trip at Washington

The back half of Auburn men’s basketball’s 2022-23 West Coast tour has been announced, as the program named Dec. 21 as the date for a previously reported trip to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies. On June 3, Auburn officially announced a Dec. 18 game against Southern...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Auburn baseball at Oregon State

Auburn baseball heads to Corvallis, Ore., for what is one of the biggest opportunities in the program’s history — and what is the first-ever meeting between Auburn and Oregon State. To better know the Beavers, we reached out to Les Gehrett, sports editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times. Here’s...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy