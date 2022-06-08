Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

Auburn City Council has voted to approve a payment of more than $212,000 to a contractor for additional expenses incurred during the Cox Road widening project. When working with contractors for construction projects, the City Council is required to authorize additional payments that exceed 10% of the original contract amount. The City had approved a contract for the project from JLD Enterprises for $1,513,108.36 and was authorized to spend an additional 10% over that budget without additional approval from the City Council.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO