Arsenal are weighing up a move for Leeds’ Brazilian maestro Raphinha, according to the Telegraph. The 25-year-old was in fine form for a struggling Leeds outfit last season, scoring 11 goals and notching up 3 assists in the league. However, his club side escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth and the Brazilian is said to want to challenge himself in European competition.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO