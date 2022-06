FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 1-year-old girl died from a fentanyl overdose last year and the Allen County Coroner has now ruled her death a homicide. Medics along with Fort Wayne firefighters and police officers were called to a home in the 8300 block of Newfield Drive on October 14 where they found Savannah Rose Brown unresponsive. The girl was taken to a local hospital a little after 3 p.m. and admitted to the emergency department.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO