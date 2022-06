ANSONIA/DERBY — The Derby Board of Aldermen & Alderwomen voted 5 – 4 on Thursday to reject an agreement that would have created a Derby-Ansonia Senior Center. Ansonia is building a new senior center within 65 Main St., the same building that houses the new Ansonia Police Department. The combined senior center would have been there. Ansonia is still moving forward with its plans to open its facility in September.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO