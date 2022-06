(Updated at 2:15 p.m.) A robbery at a convenience store may have led to a panic about an active shooter at a nearby Arlington middle school. It started at the 7-Eleven at 201 S. Glebe Road. Police were dispatched there shortly before 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a weapon robbing the store. They were initially told that someone was injured inside.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO