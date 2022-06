Major bakery-café fast-casual chain is turning its focus to off-premise channels with its new digital-order-only format. On Friday (June 10), the brand announced the opening of a new “Panera To Go” concept in Chicago, the first of three test locations planned throughout the rest of the year. While the format is billed as “digital-only,” it is not a ghost kitchen that only exists in virtual spaces, but rather a small-format restaurant with drive-thru pickup and shelves for consumers and third-party delivery drivers to collect online orders.

