Star Prairie, WI

Two dead, one injured in Star Prairie crash

By Editor
 5 days ago

TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 11:57 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, of a crash with injuries between two vehicles in the 2000 block of STH 65,...

KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Fun 104.3

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Sunrise Township

SUNRISE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near the border with Wisconsin Thursday morning. The patrol gave few details about the crash, but said it occurred at Highway 95 and Sunrise Road in Sunrise Township. “Expect delays and find an alternative route,” a state patrol spokesperson said.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Another Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed

Savage, MN (KROC AM News) - Another motorcyclist has been killed in Minnesota, the latest in a string of recent crashes involving two-wheeled motorists. The latest happened around 1:30 pm Wednesday in Savage, located southwest of the Twin Cities metro. The State Patrol crash report says the motorcyclist was driving...
SAVAGE, MN
Star Prairie, WI
Centuria, WI
Wisconsin Accidents
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
1310kfka.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in I-25 crash

One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
CHEYENNE, WY
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bring Me The News

Bicyclist killed in St. Paul light rail collision

A bicyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with the Green Line light rail in St. Paul, according to Metro Transit Police. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. just east of Highway 280 on University Avenue at the Raymond Avenue Station. Police say investigators are still working to determine what...
SAINT PAUL, MN
#Traffic Accident#Gm#Westfields Hospital#New Richmond Fire#Ems
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Rollover Crash On I-25 Near Carr, Close To Wyoming Border

CARR, Colo. (CBS4) –– One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Carr, close to the border with Wyoming Wednesday morning. (credit: CDOT) According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on I-25 northbound near the Carr exit close to 6:30 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 🚨🚨CRASH ON I25 🚨 🚨 The right lane of I25 near milepost 294.5 is closed due to a crash investigation. Crews are on scene work the call. Please use caution and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles. Updates to follow. S64 pic.twitter.com/JwiawAc9yw — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2022 I-25 northbound was shut down until about 8:30 a.m. The roadway was completely reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
CARR, CO
wiproud.com

Wisconsin State Patrol reminds motorists of safety tip after boat ends up in road

(WFRV) – Plan on hitting the road this weekend? Well, the Wisconsin State Patrol wants to make sure motorists check tiedown straps before leaving. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted an image of a pontoon boat in the middle of a roadway on its Facebook. Officials are hoping drivers can avoid the ‘ope’ moment, by double-checking any tiedown straps.
WISCONSIN STATE
KMOV

Five people injured in Wentzville I-70 crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people were injured, including two children, after a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Tuesday afternoon. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said the driver of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was going westbound on I-70 when she struck the cable barrier and got in the eastbound lanes. The Pacifica struck a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2012 Ford Escape. The Victoria drove off the roadway and the Escape was hit by a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia.
WENTZVILLE, MO
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
dewittmedia.com

Crash leads to sixth traffic fatality in St. Croix County

TOWN OF SOMERSET — The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:58 p.m. on June 1, 2022, of a crash with injuries between two vehicles at the intersection of STH 35 and CTH H, in Somerset Township. Deputies arrived on scene and located a...
SOMERSET, WI
People

Details Emerge After 3-Year-Old Boy Survives 2 Days Solo in Montana Wilderness: 'He Was Very, Very Scared'

Officials in Montana are sharing more details about 3-year-old Ryker Webb, who spent two days on his own in the wilderness and managed to protect himself. The plucky tyke — who was reported missing from his home in Troy, Montana, on the afternoon of June 3 after disappearing from his yard — was found by a family visiting their cabin in an area known to be populated with mountain lions and bears, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told Today.
TROY, MT
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Northern Minnesota Woman’s Fatal Overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year. Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail. According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning. (credit: St. Louis County) An...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Made 80+ Recordings In Minnesota State Fair Bathroom Stalls

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of illegally filming dozens of men inside a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last summer. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says Kurtis Michael Neu, 33, faces one count of interfering with privacy, and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images — both gross misdemeanors. The criminal complaint states that a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy was working to determine who had been “drilling holes in toilet stall partitions in the Kidway bathroom.” Another deputy had discovered a hole had been drilled in a men’s bathroom stall as well in the Agriculture Horticulture Building. Kurtis...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
The Associated Press

Alaska firefighters battling blaze near 9 structures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday were working to contain wildfires that started west of Talkeetna, including one that was near nine structures. The biggest of the three fires was named the Kichatna Fire and was about 0.06 square miles (0.01 square kilometers), said Alaska Division of Forestry spokesperson Sam Harrel.

