MARYLAND – Moving now to a big announcement from Governor Larry Hogan today, the state of Maryland will receive 15 million dollars to improve some of its infrastructure. This is a part of the long-term Reach The Beach plan which supports the safety, access, and congestion relief projects along the ocean city expressway in Worcester county. This funding will allow MDOT to speed up its planning process to move to the design phase for these improvements. Governor Hogan explains why a move like this is necessary now.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO