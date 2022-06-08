Mobility impaired parking placard expiration extended in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is extending the expiration dates of mobility impaired parking placards through Aug. 31.

The extension is due to supply chain issues, the agency said in a news release.

“I believe in making sure our customers are taken care of,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said. “Unfortunately, due to COVID and other supply chain issues, some of our materials are not available. We don’t want our customers to be inconvenienced, so extending the expiration date, on my authority, makes the best sense.”

Permanent mobility impaired placards are renewed every five years. The new cycle historically begins on July 1, the release said.

Customers should follow the same application and renewal process, the agency said.

More information is available at dmv.wv.gov and in an online brochure.