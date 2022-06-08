ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

65 new cadets begin training for Kentucky State Police

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new cohort of cadets have begun training to become troopers with the Kentucky State Police.

The 65 cadets reported Sunday to Frankfort where they will go through 24 weeks of intense training that includes classroom and field study in subjects such as law, use of force, weapons training, first aid, criminal investigation and computer literacy, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

The training will focus on public safety through service, integrity and professionalism, state police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said.

Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey said the intensity and scope of the training ”ensures our troopers are prepared for any situation that could arise.”

