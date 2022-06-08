ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crediton fire: Mirror warning after two flats gutted

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire which severely damaged two flats was caused by sunlight reflected off a mirror, firefighters have said. Six appliances were called to the blaze in...

www.bbc.com

#Crediton#Accident#Somerset Fire Service#Bbc News
