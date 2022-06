GREENVILLE — On June 9, 2022 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office was notified through the Coroner’s Office that Charles Zimmer, age 34 of Greenville, Ohio, died in the morning of his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Charles Zimmer was an occupant of the helicopter crash that occurred on June 7 in Darke County. He is the second fatality from the June 7 crash, when at approximately 9:40 a.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a helicopter crash in the driveway of 5030 Hogpath Road south of Greenville. The caller reported occupants were still in the helicopter and it was on fire.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO