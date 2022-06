On Monday, April 25, staff reviewing data from the previous day noticed missing information at the Jenison site, located west of Grand Rapids. When the environmental technician arrived onsite, it was clear a surge in electricity was the source of the missing data. Staff contacted the utility provider and the local municipality. Through conversations, it was determined that when a vehicle struck a nearby utility pole, a power surge caused by the accident went through the electrical box and into the station shelter.

